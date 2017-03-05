Pence: Trump stands without apology for Israel

Vice President hosts event in honor of Israel’s Independence Day, repeats that Trump is considering moving the embassy.

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence on Tuesday hosted an event at the White House in honor of Israel’s 69th Independence Day.

In his remarks, Pence reiterated the Trump administration’s commitment to Israel.

“Just a few minutes ago, I had the distinct honor to wish a Happy Independence Day to Prime Minister Netanyahu over the phone,” he said, adding that Israel is “America’s most cherished ally – the Jewish State of Israel.”

“On this day, the 5th day in the month of Iyyar on the Hebrew calendar in 1948, nothing short of a miracle occurred. On that day, in the ancient and eternal homeland of the Jewish people, the State of Israel was reborn,” said Pence.

“Since the moment of their independence, the Israeli people have awed the world with their strength of will and their strength of character. They’ve turned the desert into a garden, scarcity into plenty, and the people of Israel have turned hope into a future of security and prosperity.”

“Under President Donald Trump, let me assure you of this: If the world knows nothing else, the world will know this – America stands with Israel!” said the Vice President.

“President Trump stands with Israel for the same reason that every freedom loving American stands with Israel. Because her cause is our cause, her values are our values and her fight is our fight. And President Donald Trump is a lifelong friend of the State of Israel and its people.”

“Let me say with confidence to all who are gathered here: President Trump stands without apology for Israel and he always will!” stressed Pence.

The Vice President added that Trump is “still seriously considering moving the embassy to Jerusalem”.

He also said that Trump "is personally committed to resolving the Israeli-Palestinian conflict" and intends to make significant progress on the issue in the near future.

Jason Greenblatt, Trump’s Special Representative for International Negotiations, was in attendance at Tuesday’s gathering and thanked Pence for his words.

“Great turnout in the Indian Treaty Room to commemorate Israel Independence Day! Happy to recognize the day with many so Israel supporters,” he tweeted. “Thanks so much to @VP for his uplifting words about the strength of the US-Israel relationship & his support of the Jewish people everywhere.”