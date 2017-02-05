'Boys carry for girls and get injured'

Col. (Res.) Raz Sagi, chairman of the Forum for IDF Strength, noted in Channel 20's Patriot discussion program that not only are girls in combat units injured at a higher rate than boys in separate units like Golani.

He mentioned a study published by Kalman Liebeskind, according to which 24% of the boys are defined as injured at any given moment in the mixed Bardelas unit, compared with 8% in Golani.

Sagi explained that because the girls can not carry heavy equipment, the task falls on the boys, who have to carry more than they would carry if the unit was comprised only of boys.

He categorically rejected the claim that the IDF has no choice but to recruit girls for the combat units because of a shortage of male manpower, and recalled that the IDF had recommended reducing men's length of service before the Shaked Committee.

Sagi rejected the argument that the units involved were "light infantry," whose sole function was to patrol the borders during peacetime, and mentioned that there were already ISIS penetrations and that elite units were called in to eliminate them.

The discussion panel tried to understand why the IDF insists on continuing to experiment with introducing women into combat units, if the army's own research data shows enormous problems with it, and Sagi sufficed to say that there is an "agenda in control of the army."