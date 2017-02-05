Russia can cause tsunami near US with ocean-buried nuclear bombs

Former Russian military officer claims nuclear bombs buried in ocean near America can be detonated causing tsunamis on eastern seaboard.

A retired Russian colonel claims that Moscow has planted nuclear missiles off the east coast of America that could trigger a tsunami if detonated, according to a report in the British Daily Telegraph.

The far-fetched plans were outlined by Viktor Baranetz, who claimed it was a response to the US beefing up its military presence along Russia's borders.

“The Americans are deploying their tanks, airplanes and special forces battalions along the Russian border,” Mr Baranetz said in an interview with Russian paper Komsomolskaya Pravda.

“And we are quietly ‘seeding’ the US shoreline with nuclear ‘mole’ missiles. They dig themselves in and "sleep" until they are given the command..."

Any such tsunami would destroy cities such as New York and Miami.

The former official said Russia had to come up with an effective way to defend itself, while operating with a much smaller military budget than America. “The US is the permanent ‘world champion’ in the size of its military budget – almost $600 billion (£500 million), which is 10 times more than Russia’s,” he explained, adding that “Russia will not compete with the US in defence expenditure. We are in a different weight class. For us, the main question is how to ensure Russia’s defence at a lower cost. I am sure that we have already found asymmetrical responses. I don’t see a big problem here.”

A Russian government spokesman dismissed Mr Baranetz's claims. Calling them "strange", he said the report should "not be taken seriously", the Daily Mail reported.