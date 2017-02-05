4 yeshiva students stabbed in southern Israel

Four students in a yeshiva in Netivot were wounded Tuesday when a local man broke into the building and attacked those inside.

The incident occurred inside the Beit Avraham kollel yeshiva on Malachei Yisrael Street in Netivot just before noon Tuesday.

Three of the victims have been listed in moderate condition, while a fourth was lightly injured. The victims in moderate condition range in age from roughly 70-years old to approximately 50 and 45-years old.

Police say the attacker, an Israeli man residing in Netivot, was also lightly injured during the incident.

MDA emergency responders were called to the scene after the attack. The injured were treated on site before being evacuated to Soroka Hospital in Beer Sheva.

Authorities say the attack appears to be criminal rather than terror-related.