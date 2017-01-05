US Defense Secretary to visit Israel this week

Jim Mattis visits ahead of President Trump's first official visit to Israel.

U.S. Secretary of Defense James Mattis will arrive later this week for his second visit to Israel in his current position, the U.S. Embassy reported today (Monday).

He will meet with President Reuven Rivlin, Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu, and Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman. Mattis will discuss Syria, Iran, and the fight against ISIS. The tour will also include Jordan and Saudi Arabia.

Additionally, the secretary will participate in a wreath-laying ceremony at the World Holocaust Rememberance Center Yad VaShem.

Mattis' visit comes ahead of an expected visit by US President Donald Trump later this month. The visit will be Trump's first visit to Israel since assuming office.