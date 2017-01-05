Jewish Home primaries: View the full results

How many people voted, how many votes did each candidate receive, and where did Bennett receive the highest percentage of votes?

The Jewish Home party's voting committee on Monday the full results of the party's elections, including details about which candidates were more popular at various voting booths.

Out of 30,924 Israelis registered to vote in the Jewish Home primaries, 15,701 actually went to the polls, offering a turnout rate of 50.67%.

Jewish Home Chairman Naftali Bennett received 12,609 votes; candidate Yonatan Branski received 1,918; and Rabbi Yitzhak Zaga received 1,174 votes.

To read the full report (in Hebrew) click here.

Nearly one-tenth of Rabbi Zaga's votes came from the town of Peduel, where he lives. The Peduel voting booth was also the only one at which the majority of voters did not choose Bennett. Instead, 103 voters chose Rabbi Zaga, and 102 chose Bennett.

The city with the most voters was Jerusalem, in which 1,648 people voted. 1,134 of these voted for Bennett, 328 for Branski, and 156 for Zaga.

In Petah Tikva, 1,369 people turned out to vote, of whom 1,132 voted for Bennett, 138 for Branski, and 100 for Zaga.

Bennett received his most impressive victory in the Druze town of Julis in Israel's north. There, he received 100% of the 104 votes.