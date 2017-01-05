'Evidence of Hezbollah's violations is mounting each day'

On Tuesday, Israeli UN Ambassador Danny Danon sent a letter to UN Security Council President Nikki Haley regarding Hezbollah's continued violations of UNSC resolutions.

In his letter, Danon wrote, "Hezbollah...unabatedly continues to build up its military infrastructure in the towns and villages of southern Lebanon, in clear violation of Security Council Resolutions 1701 and 1559."

"The evidence of Hezbollah’s continuous violations is mounting each day and is overwhelmingly apparent. In fact, it was reported that on April 20, Hezbollah conducted a tour for dozens of journalists alongside the Lebanese side of the demarcation line between Lebanon and Israel. The journalists witnessed and took pictures of Hezbollah fighters in full military regalia stationed along the route, holding guns and RPG launchers.

"Following the incident, a statement to the media was made by the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL), saying that: 'Shortly before the media delegation reached the area yesterday morning, the Lebanese army notified the UNIFIL of a media tour along the Blue Line, without mentioning any other detail.'

"This announcement clearly indicates that the Lebanese Armed Forces (LAF) was aware of Hezbollah’s intention to conduct this tour in advance and serves as alarming proof of the growing cooperation between Hezbollah and the LAF.

"It is extremely disturbing that armed Hezbollah militants feel free to move openly in UNIFIL’s area of operation, without being challenged by UNIFIL or LAF personnel.

"The well-documented and photographic proof of this blatant provocation once again verifies the maintenance of arms by Hezbollah in southern Lebanon, in clear violation of UNSC resolutions 1701 and 1559... Hezbollah has been building up its arsenal by smuggling weapons from Syria into Lebanon; and according to recent publications utilizes weapons production factories built by Iran on Lebanese territory.

"The results of Hezbollah’s military buildup are evident – the terrorist organization has amassed over one hundred and fifty thousand rockets and missiles; positioning its arsenal in the midst of the civilian population throughout southern Lebanon. Today, more than two-thirds of the civilian structures in the Shiite villages of southern Lebanon have become an integral part of Hezbollah’s military array.

"Lebanese President Michel Aoun stated in a recent interview that Hezbollah's weapons complement the action of the Lebanese army. Furthermore, the Ministerial Statement of the Lebanese Council of Ministers of 28 December 2016 emphasizes the right of Lebanese citizens to “resist” Israel.

"The international community cannot continue to turn a blind eye to Hezbollah’s flagrant violations of UNSC resolutions 1701 and 1559. The Security Council must send a strong message to the Government of Lebanon and demand that it fully implements these resolutions, not only in word but in concrete action."