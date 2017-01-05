Hamas to announce new leadership

The new leadership of the Hamas terrorist organization will be announced in the coming days, officials said Sunday, according to AFP.

Ismail Haniyeh, until recently head of Hamas in Gaza, said the results of internal elections will be announced "in the coming days".

A high-ranking official in Hamas told AFP that the new leadership will be announced before May 15.

The official said Haniyeh is likely to be named the new head of the movement, replacing Khaled Mashaal who lives in Doha in exile and has completed the maximum two terms in office.

Hamas runs Gaza, having taken over the territory in a bloody coup in 2007 from the Fatah faction headed by Palestinian Authority (PA) chairman Mahmoud Abbas. Fatah maintains control over the PA-assigned areas of Judea and Samaria.

A unity government between Hamas and Fatah collapsed in 2015 when Abbas decided to dissolve it amid a deepening rift between the sides.

Since the unity government was dissolved, Hamas and Fatah have held several rounds of reconciliation talks in Doha, Qatar – but with no success.

Also on Monday in Qatar, Hamas will unveil its new supplementary charter, which reports said will formally accept the idea of a state in the pre-1967 borders but will not recognize Israel.

Some analysts say the move is a bid to ease Hamas's international isolation and improve its relations with countries like Egypt. Cairo has accused Hamas of being involved in terrorist attacks in the Sinai, most of which have been carried out by the Sinai Province, which is the Islamic State (ISIS) affiliate in Egypt. Hamas denies the accusations.