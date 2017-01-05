Macron at Holocaust Memorial: Never again

French presidential candidate pays homage to the tens of thousands of French Jews killed in the Holocaust.

French presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron on Sunday paid homage to the tens of thousands of French Jews killed in the Holocaust, saying: Never again.

Macron visited the Holocaust Memorial in Paris, reported The Associated Press, walking past panels bearing the names of those deported to death in Nazi camps, while Holocaust survivors and children of its victims looked on.

Macron will face off against Marine Le Pen, head of the National Front, in a runoff on May 7.

Le Pen herself, who has worked for years to detoxify her party's image, laid a wreath at a memorial to France's deported Jews in Marseille on Sunday, according to AP.

After visiting the Holocaust Memorial and a wall honoring French people who protected Jews during the German occupation, Macron said, "We have a duty today to their memory."

He lamented a "moral weakening that could tempt some people to say all things are relative, that could tempt others to negate the Holocaust - a position some people find refuge in because what happened is unforgettable and unforgiveable, and should never happen again."

Le Pen, meanwhile, has come under fire over past Holocaust denial in her party. Her father, Jean-Marie Le Pen, has been convicted of describing the gas chambers as a "detail" of history. In 2015 he was booted from the party.

Holocaust denial came back to haunt Le Pen again last week, when it was revealed that Jean-François Jalkh, who replaced her at the helm of the National Front expressed skepticism about Nazi gas chambers.

On Friday, Le Pen denounced Holocaust deniers, saying she “abhors” them.