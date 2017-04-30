Discrimination against Judea and Samaria residents

Yesha resident says cell-phone company said it would take an extra month to fix his phone than it would if he lived just a few miles away.

When Meir reported a problem with his cell phone to mobile provider Cellcom and asked for the service he was entitled to, he was told that his device would only be examined in another month. However, if he lived within the so-called Green Line, he would receive service within just a few days.

In an interview with Artutz Sheva, Kletter recounted the conversation he had with Cellcom. During the conversation he was asked where he lived and answered "near Netanya." In response, he was told that a technician would arrive on the 30th of the current month, ie, in four days. But when it became clear to the Cellcom employee that while Kletter indeed lived close to Netanya, but in a town which was just beyond the 'Green Line,' he said that since this is a place beyond the 'Green Line,' the service would only be provided on May 21, i.e., in almost a month.

Kletter said that due to the problem which he contacted Cellcom about, his phone is disabled and his Internet connection does not exist. Asked how he reacted to the puzzling date given to him, Kletter replied that this made him laugh because it was easy to choose a different cellular company, one which does not discriminate against people based on their place of residence.

Netvision (Cellcom's parent company) said in response: "We regret the customer's feeling. Netvision provides service everywhere, while investing great efforts in locating and repairing remote malfunctions without even having to wait for a technician. When it became clear in this case that a technician service was required, the timetables were determined according to demand.