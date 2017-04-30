Deputy FM: I'm waiting for Trump to announce US Embassy move

In a Sunday interview with Arutz Sheva, Deputy Foreign Minister Tzipi Hotovely (Likud) spoke about US President Donald Trump's upcoming visit.

Trump is expected to visit Israel in approximately three weeks, and preparations for the visit are already underway.

"First of all, this visit is a huge celebration, even more than previous presidents' trips," Hotovely said. "On this trip, Israel is the president's first stop, and he's coming to greet us as the President of the US. It's almost unprecedented, and it shows Trump's enormous goodwill and his desire to be a true friend of Israel."

"We are happy to accept Trump's blessings, and we hope to hear the good news that he is moving the US Embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem."

However, Hotovely also emphasized that the rumors Trump will move the Embassy are just that - rumors.

"It's a rumor," she said. "But we are very hopeful. I've said before that it would be a great present for Israel if Trump acknowledged Jerusalem as our capital. This year, we mark 50 years since the Six Day War. It's a very special year."

"I can tell you that we are hoping Trump will differ from previous US presidents in many areas. We're hoping he will rethink policies. We're hoping he will give us a change from what we've been through for eight years already, and not limit construction in Judea and Samaria. The US Ambassador to Israel said he plans to work out of Jerusalem. There's an amazing US Ambassador to the UN, and the US administration is sending us positive vibes. He seems to really love Israel.

"The rumors say that on June 1, Trump will need to actively do something to delay moving the US Embassy to Jerusalem, since US law dictates the Embassy must be in Jerusalem. According to this rumor, if Trump does not actively delay the move, the law will need to be implemented."We are not aware of all the little details... We have not yet reached the stage where we know which subjects will be discussed during the visit... As the visit approaches, the uncertainty will disappear.

"Only a visit to Judea and Samaria, and a thorough understanding of both sides, will ensure proper evaluation of the deep chasm between us and our Arab neighbors.

"In the Foreign Ministry, we are working hard to bring the Palestinian Authority's funding of terrorists and the salaries to terrorists' families into the public eye. This campaign has been well received internationally.

"Britain significantly lowered the amount of money they give to the PA even before we began our campaign, after we spoke to the relevant ministers. We told them they cannot continue to generously provide money to an organization which supports terror.

"Trump will need to deal with a reality in which one side is innocent and has been trying for 25 years to negotiate peace, and the other side's hands are dirtied with the blood of incitement and terror, and pays terrorists with money which comes to the PA directly. It's not exactly a side which can claim it wants peace. All these things will become clearer during Trump's visit.

"Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu used the term 'regional plan' and Trump also said we need to look at the wider picture, not just the Israelis and Palestinians. This is very important, because it's a large part of what is stagnating things.

"For years, everyone wanted to solve the Israeli-Arab conflict, but they ignored the larger problem which would remain even if the smaller conflict was dealt with. That larger issue is Iran, who is the regional terror creator. Iran funds Hezbollah, and the Syrian-Iranian pact. This situation is our main problem, and this is the main issue we need to talk about with the US. I have no doubt that in this case, Trump will be different than Obama.

"At the end of the day, we need to encourage a reality in which Israel is a sovereign entity controlling its own land, and in which Judea and Samaria are under Israeli sovereignty. All of these things need to be incorporated into a plan in which our neighbors can improve their lives - and not end up in a situation in which Judea and Samaria have become a second Gaza."