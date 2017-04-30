'Reporter who pulled anti-haredi stunt must be fired'

Haredi MK Uri Maklev blasts recent news video fabricating haredi attack on reporter. 'He wouldn't have dared try this in an Arab town.'

MK Uri Maklev (UTJ) responded to a report indicating that a video uploaded by a reporter to Facebook on Thursday showing himself supposedly being attacked by haredim in Bnei Brak was, in fact, a fabrication.

“We demand that the reporter be fired,” Maklev told Kol Baramah. “He needs to be sued in a court of law for incitement,” he added.

Maklev decried anti-haredi bias in Israeli media, asserting that the reporter wouldn’t have dared to pull such a stunt in an Arab town.

“Outside of Israel he and his editor would have been fired immediately,” he said.

On Thursday, a reporter for Reshet TV, which operates Israel’s Channel 2, posted a video on the company’s Facebook page in which he was shown supposedly being attacked in Bnei Brak after waving an Israeli flag on the city’s streets.

However, the haredi website Kol Hazman said that the video was orchestrated by the reporter himself after he failed to provoke locals.

A motorcyclist who was allegedly involved in the "acts of harassment" against the reporter told the website, "I was travelling with a friend on the motorcycle when I saw a crowd of people and photographers on the side of the road. The reporter asked, 'Come and do a piece with the motorcycle for a satirical skit.' I didn’t think twice and agreed. Only today when I saw the video I understood what I did and I regret that I did not think before I broke the flag. Had I thought about it, I would have understood that the journalist was taking advantage of me to shame my sector.”