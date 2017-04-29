Hamas: Mahmoud Abbas acts like a Nazi

Hamas official calls PA leader a 'traitor,' says he should be killed.

The al-Ahrar terror group slammed the "fascist" steps the Palestinian Authority has taken against Gaza, including cutting public workers' salaries and ceasing to fund Gaza's power plant.

Al-Aharar was founded by a group of Gaza terrorists who broke away from Fatah. The group is close to Hamas.

In an official notice, al-Ahrar described the PA's new policies as "Nazi attacks" and emphasized that Gaza's residents would not give in to the pressure.

The Palestinian Authority is attempting to use economic pressure to force Hamas to give up control of Gaza and hand it over to the PA.

"Mahmoud Abbas does not represent our nation," the notice said. "The ones who represent us are the weapons: guns. Not someone who wants to coordinate security, plots against us, and works together with the occupation."

Hamas parliament member Marwan Abu Ras, who also serves as a religious leader, said this week that Abbas is a "traitor" who should be killed.