Senators demand UN stop anti-Israel bias

All 100 Senators send letter to UN Secretary General, ask that he work to end world body's ongoing bias against Israel.

All 100 United States Senators on Friday sent a letter to UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, in which they demand that he work to end the ongoing bias against Israel at the world body.

“Through words and actions, we urge you to ensure that Israel is treated neither better nor worse than any other UN member in good standing,” the letter said, according to The Washington Post.

“As both the UN’s principal founding member and its largest contributor, the United States should insist on reform,” the letter added. “We are deeply committed to international leadership and to advancing respect for human rights. But continued targeting of Israel by the UN Human Rights Council and other UN entities is unacceptable.”

The senators asked Guterres, who assumed leadership of the world body in January, to seek such institutional changes as the removal of a standing agenda item for the UN Human Rights Commission sessions that has been used as a forum to denounce Israel.

The letter comes following the continued efforts by the United States Ambassador to the UN, Nikki Haley, to end the global body’s anti-Israel bias.

Last week, Haley urged the UN Security Council to devote less attention to the Arab-Israeli conflict and make Iran's "incredibly destructive" activities a priority in the Middle East.

Speaking at the AIPAC policy conference recently, the American ambassador said “there's a new sheriff in town” and vowed that “the days of Israel bashing [at the UN] are over”.

And, earlier this week, she addressed the World Jewish Congress’ (WJC) Plenary Assembly in New York, vowing that “it’s a new day for Israel at the United Nations.”

The senators’ letter praised Haley for her efforts

Israeli Ambassador to the UN Danny Danon thanked the senators Friday.

"We thank our friends in the United States Senate for their unanimous and bipartisan support for Israel. Once again, America has stood strongly by Israel, and stood up for truth and justice. It is time to finally put an end to the UN's biased approach towards Israel," he said.

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman thanked the senators as well.

"I thank all the 100 U.S. senators who stand by Israel at the UN," Netanyahu said.

Liberman welcomed the letter as well, writing on his Facebook page, "The senators' letter is another proof of the deep friendship between the United States and Israel and the shared values of the two countries. The senators are worthy of every appreciation for their firm stance. It is time for the United Nations and its institutions to stop the onslaught of hypocrisy and the bias against the State of Israel."

