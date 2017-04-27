IDF attack in Gaza after force shot at

IDF tank shoots at and destroys Hamas post in Gaza, after IDF force shot at near Gaza border fence.

The IDF attacked today a Hamas post in the Gaza strip with a tank, the IDF spokesman said.

The attack was in response to shooting earlier at an IDF force engaged in routine activity near the border fence in southern Gaza.

"In response to the shots fired earlier today at IDF forces carrying out routine activities near the border fence with the southern Gaza Strip, an IDF tank targeted a post belonging to the terror organization Hamas," the IDF said in statement.

Nobody was hurt and no damage caused from the shooting.

A similar incident took place about a month ago during which an IDF force near the Gaza border fence was shot at during routine operations. Nobody was wounded, but a vehicle was hit.

In response to that incident, the IDF carried out airstrikes and tank strikes against two Hamas posts.