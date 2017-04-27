Demand that Twitter and Facebook remove anti-Semitic accounts

'These accounts act out of anti-Semitic hatred that supports terror and has strong potential to lead to attacks on life.'

Founder of Lev HaOlam, Lawyer Nati Rom, contacted today the heads of Facebook and Twitter demanding that they remove accounts that publish incitement and anti-Semitic hatred against Israel.

The accounts are affiliated with the BDS movement against Israel, which calls for a boycott of products from Israel and Judea and Samaria.

“We in Lev HaOlam work against the BDS movement, which is rooted in anti-Semitism and against the financial terror facing Israel around the world,” began the letter.

“I am reaching out to you in the name of many businesses in Judea and Samaria, the Galilee, and the Golan Heights whom we support. On Facebook and Twitter there are many accounts belonging to the BDS Movement. These accounts have thousands of followers around the world who spread hatred and anti-Semitism. They call for discrimination against Jews and Jewish-owned businesses in Israel in general and in Judea and Samaria in particular,” explained Rom.

The letter warned the heads of the networks that some of the accounts “even openly support terrorists who carried out attacks that murdered Israelis and Jews.”

The letter continued with a call on the social networks to remove these accounts. “As the heads responsible for Facebook and Twitter and as individuals who respect the law, justice, and morality, we call on you to immediately act to block these accounts that spread hatred and that violate the Terms of Use policies of your networks.”

Finally, the letter noted, “These are accounts that support financial terror against the State of Israel. Aside from the illegality and racism in the matter, the owners of these accounts act out of anti-Semitic hatred supportive of terror and their comments have significant potential to lead to attacks on life.” At the end of the letter a list of the accounts was attached.

Recently, Lawyer Nati Rom spoke at an event in the European Parliament in Brussels during the Founding Conference of the working group of Friends of Judea and Samaria in the European Parliament. The group was started by the outreach division of the Samaria Regional Council. Around 15 Members of Parliament participated in the conference along with about 150 other Israel supporters. Samaria Regional Council Head Yossi Dagan and Rom distributed goods from Judea and Samaria to the participants and called on them to join Lev HaOlam in its project which works against the boycott by sending thousands of packages with products from Judea and Samaria to supporters around the world.