Canada committed to Israel's security

Canada's Foreign Affairs Minister, Chrystia Freeland, reiterated Canada's commitment to fight anti-Semitism and to support Israel in a speech given this week at the World Jewish Congress’ Plenary Assembly in New York.

Freeland pointed out that the Jewish people are the most likely religious group in Canada to be targeted for hate crimes.

“According to our most recent data,” she said, “17 percent of all hate incidents in Canada targeted Jewish people despite the fact that the Jewish population is less than one percent of the Canadian population. This is totally unacceptable. The Government of Canada is committed to ensuring the safety and security of Canada’s Jewish community.”

Freeland further noted that as an open pluralistic democratic society, Canada is committed to becoming a world leader in counter-radicalization.

She criticized the Islamic State (ISIS) jihadist organization as “a hateful, backward looking death cult. We can and we will prevail in the battle against it. We need to have the courage of our convictions.”

Freeland concluded her remarks by addressing Canada's ties with Israel.

“Canada is a strong ally and close friend of the Jewish state continuing in mutually beneficial partnerships that have advanced our two democracies’ shared values and interests for almost 70 years. We are proud of that,” she said.

“We have an unwavering iron-clad commitment to the security of Israel and its interests. We support Israel’s right to its security, its right to live in peace, and we’re committed to a comprehensive just and lasting peace in the Middle East.”