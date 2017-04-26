All 100 Senators attend WH briefing on North Korea

Entire Senate attends WH briefing on North Korea as tensions with rogue nation continue to escalate.

The entire US Senate attended an ongoing briefing at the White House Wednesday on the deteriorating situation with North Korea.

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Joseph Dunford and Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats attended the meeting to update the Senators on the situation.

White House Press Secretary Spicer said that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky, was the one who convened the meeting.

The brieing was originally supposed to be held in a secure room in the Capitol Building, but US President Donald Trump requested that it be relocated to the White House, Reuters reported.

Sen. Ben Cardin, D-Md., the top Democrat on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, told Reuters that he hopes to hear concrete steps which the administration plans to take.

“It’s (the location of the meeting) their choice,” he said. “I hope that we hear their policy as to what their objectives are, and how we can accomplish that hopefully without dropping bombs.”

In a move which demonstrated how seriously it takes the North Korean threat, the U.S. military has started moving parts of the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) anti-missile defense system into a planned deployment site in South Korea, Reuters reported Tuesday, citing the South Korean Yonhap news agency.

The United States and South Korea agreed last year to deploy THAAD in response to the threat of missile launches by North Korea.