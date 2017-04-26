Red Cross: 'IDF has no orders to shoot to kill'

Jacques De Maio, who heads the International Committee of the Red Cross delegation to Israel and the PA, asserted in an interview with Israeli media site Ynet that there is no IDF order to shoot suspects to kill, despite claims to the contrary by 'political officials'

De Maio also rejects claims of apartheid, stating that: 'There isn't a regime here that is based on the superiority of one race over another; there is no disenfranchisement of basic human rights based on so-called racial inferiority.'

The International Red Cross has been in Israel since 1948 and expanded its presence to Judea and Samaria in 1967. However De Maio, a 53-year-old Swiss national, says that "We still have to explain to the Israeli public who we are, what we're looking for here and what are our principles."



De Maio was asked how the Red Cross can maintain neutrality and treat both terrorists and those who fight against terrorism—with the same level of leniency. He answered simply that "we offer help to people as human beings who need our help. Almost all of our work is done quietly, without publicity, often in secrecy, and our only goal is to protect people's natural rights. Not to deal with politics."



Despite his affirmed stance of neutrality, De Maio was still willing to offer unstinting praise for Israel's human rights record:



"Israel gives us—unlike the security establishments in many other countries, including Western ones—quick access to senior officials in the IDF, the Prison Service, and other security services. We have useful, productive and professional dialogue with them. We clarified with them the issue of shooting assailants who carry out terror attacks and we reached an unequivocal conclusion that there is no IDF order to shoot suspects to kill, as political officials tried to convince us. The rules of engagement haven't changed, and have actually been made stricter. It is true that individual soldiers have made the wrong decision at times and that there are many instances of outrageous behavior at border crossings—at times in complete violation of orders. We do not hesitate to report that to the IDF and we usually get a professional response. That is why we rejected the accusation, and there were immediately those who claimed we were covering up war crimes committed by the IDF, and that we were serving the Zionists."



As for claims that Israel is an apartheid state, De Maio categorically rejected them:



"The Red Cross was very familiar with the regime in South Africa during Apartheid, and we respond to anyone who makes the argument that Israel is an apartheid state: No, there is no apartheid here. There isn't a regime here that is based on the superiority of one race over another; there is no disenfranchisement of basic human rights based on so-called racial inferiority. What does exist here is a bloody national conflict, the most prominent and tragic feature being that it is decades long, and there is occupation. Not apartheid."



The International Committee of the Red Cross is different from the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement, the latter of which is a federation of national Red Cross, Red Crescent and Magen David Adom organizations. The ICRC became a full member of the federation only in 2005.