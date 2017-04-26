AJC calls on Israel to deport JCC bomb suspect to US

In response to Israel’s Justice Ministry denying a U.S. Justice Department request to extradite the Israeli-American teen charged with making threats against Jewish community centers throughout the United States, President of the American Jewish Congress (AJC) Jack Rosen issued the following statement:



“The American Jewish Congress calls for the suspect who threatened Jewish Community Centers (JCCs) in America and across the world to be deported from Israel to the United States of America as soon as possible.



“Many of the high profile attacks took place here, it is the incidents in America that gained the most exposure and it is vital that we are able to try the perpetrator. Israel has worked with the USA over many years to stop antisemitism. Nothing would send a stronger message to those who are planning anti-Semitic attacks than to extradite the teenager and allow the trial to take place in front of the world’s media. As things stand, the danger is that it appears that Israel has something to hide if the alleged offender is tried in Israel under a gagging order, as is currently the case.



“Antisemitism has no place in society anywhere in the world. Over the last few months there have been significant incidents of antisemitism here in the United States, it is time for us to make a stand and the trial would be an important first step in showing the public that America takes a tough line on antisemitism.”

It was reported Sunday that Israel’s Justice Ministry had denied a U.S. Justice Department request to extradite the Israeli-American teen charged with making threats against Jewish community centers throughout the United States.

The State Attorney’s Office in Israel told its American counterpart that though the 18-year-old computer hacker has committed crimes in 10 different countries, he will be tried in Israel,

The teen’s parents and attorney have said he has a benign brain tumor that affects his behavior. The teen's father described his son as "mentally ill and autistic."