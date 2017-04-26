British party suspends member over anti-Semitism

Liberal Democrat party suspends one of its members over anti-Semitic posts on social media.

Britain’s Liberal Democrat party on Tuesday suspended one of its members due to anti-Semitic posts he distributed on social media.

According to the Daily Mail, Ashuk Ahmed, 51, was suspended by the party after the newspaper revealed his anti-Semitic posts.

Ahmed had posted a series of posts comparing Jews to Nazis, suggesting that Zionists controlled “half the world” and claiming that the Labour party and the Conservatives were controlled by “Zionist paymasters”.

Among the posts and shares, which were made in 2014, were images of Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu eating children and the slogan, “blood sucking leech”.

On one occasion, he wrote, according to the Daily Mail, “Zionists control half the world, we are the other half. So let's make a lot more noise.”

Ahmed also shared a video made by an extreme anti-Semitic group AshkeNazi, which claims to “expose… the current takeover of the United States by the Jewish Ashkenazi tribe”.

He further spread the anti-Semitic conspiracy theory that the Islamic State (ISIS) group was created by “Jewish media and their gentile pawns” in order to “justify more slaughter”, the British newspaper revealed.

The party confirmed to the Daily Mail it had suspended Ahmed, saying his “utterances have no place in the party. We believe in a politics that is open, tolerant and united.”

Ahmed is not the first Liberal Democratic member to have made anti-Semitic claims. Jenny Tonge, a former member of the party, was suspended by the Lib Dems late last year after hosting a meeting at the House of Lords in which one audience member blamed Jews for the Holocaust and Israel was compared to ISIS.

In October, she claimed that Israel's treatment of Palestinian Arabs was behind the rise of anti-Semitism in Britain.

In 2004, she said that she would consider becoming a suicide bomber if she were an Arab living in the Palestinian Authority.

Another Liberal Democratic member, David Ward, said in 2013 Jews had not learned from the murder of six million in the Holocaust in their treatment of Palestinian Arabs.

During Israel's conflict with Gaza in 2014, Ward tweeted: "The big question is - if I lived in #Gaza would I fire a rocket? - probably yes."