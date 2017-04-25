Galant: Israel must prevent Bedouin seizure of Negev

Housing Minister tours Negev, says Israel has room for all, but must exercise sovereignty and not allow illegal construction in south.

Housing and Construction Minister Maj. Gen Yoav Galant (Kulanu) criticized the Bedouin takeover of state land during a tour of the Negev Tuesday.

The Bedouin takeover of large areas in the Negev creates chaos in the south of the country - I am worried about it, and it is our responsibility to deal with the problem," Galant said.

The Housing Minister also visited the security fence near Route 60, which recently replaced a broken fence through which illegal migrants entered the country. "The State of Israel should outline the settlement of the Negev from the point of view of preventing the Bedouins from taking over the Negev and the infiltration of Palestinians from the South Hevron Hills into the region," he said.

"The settlement of the Arad Valley and the southern Hebron hills must be under the full control of the State of Israel in order to ensure its sovereignty," he said.

"The State of Israel has room for all, including the Bedouin," he added. "They all have equal rights. But we must also fulfill our obligations, and one of them is not to [let someone else] seize control of the land in the Negev - land which was claimed by the blood of our soldiers in the War of Independence."