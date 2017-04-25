Bennett endorses Netanyahu

Education Minister and Jewish Home leader Naftali Bennett endorsed the Prime Minister's ultimatum which he presented to German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel Monday. Netanyahu said that if Gabriel meets with members of B'Tselem and Breaking he Silence, his scheduled meeting with Gabriel would be cancelled.

"We endorse Prime Minister Netanyahu on his decision regarding the visit of the German foreign minister," said Bennett. "Breaking the Silence is not an anti-Netanyahu organization, it is anti-IDF.

"It is not right that a foreign minister visiting a certain country should meet with officials working against that country, " added Bennett. "We wouldn't have done that and we expect our friends to act the same way."

Former Defense Minister Moshe Yaalon also responded to Netanyahu's ultimatum and said "I support the Prime Minister's demand from the German Foreign Minister regarding Breaking the Silence. The funding and intervention by European governments regarding these subjects crosses red lines between countries."

Yaalon added that "Israel has lost patience with government funding, supporting and intervening with organizations like this. They don't do it to help us, they use organizations like Breaking the Silence to strengthen the spurious Palestinian narrative and to weaken Israel's status in the world."

Yaalon emphasized that he supports the right for free speech and does not favor outlawing left-wing organizations but stated that they should not be allowed access to the IDF.