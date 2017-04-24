Poll shows Trump would still win if election held today

US President Donald Trump would defeat Hillary Clinton again if the elections were held today, a Washington-Post ABC News poll found.

The poll, which was taken as Trump approaches the end of his first 100 days in office, found that 43% of respondents would vote for Trump if the election were held today, compared to just 40% who would vote for Clinton.

The results show an improvement in Trump's performance against Clinton. While the percentage of respondents who said that they voted for Trump in November was the same as the percentage which said that they would vote for him today, at 43%, Clinton's support dropped from 46%.

31% of respondents identified as democrats, compared to 36% who identified as independents and only 24% who identified as republicans,

A majority of respondents (53%) said that they considered Trump to be a strong leader, while 96% of Trump-voters said that they still considered voting for him to have been the right thing to do.

Voters were split on whether Trump was performing better or worse than they expected, with 35% of respondents saying that he was performing better and 35% saying that he was performing worse.

A plurality of voters, 49%, said that the economy was getting better. According to the Washington Post, the difference between the number of people who said that the economy was getting better and the number of people who said that the economy was getting worse was the greatest it had been in 15 years.

Not all was good for Trump in the poll, however. His disapproval rating was 53%, compared to an approval rating of just 42%. In addition, 58% of respondents said that he was out of touch with the needs of average Americans.

A majority (56%) also felt that Trump had accomplished little in his first 100 days in office.

President Trump lambasted the poll while noting that it also contained positive information about him.

“The two fake news polls released yesterday, ABC & NBC, while containing some very positive info, were totally wrong in General E. Watch!” he tweeted.

The poll of 1,004 adults was conducted from April 17-20 and had a margin of error of 3.5 percentage points.