PA: Israel still holding bodies of 9 terrorists

The Palestinian Arab Al-Intifada website on Sunday published statistical data regarding terrorist attacks taking place as part of the “Al-Quds Intifada”, the name used by Palestinian Arab terrorist groups to describe the wave of violent attacks which began in October of 2015.

According to the figures, four "independent" attacks were carried out during the third week of April. Four Israelis were injured in these attacks, while and Musa Mashur Mushahara, a 21-year-old terrorist, was killed while carrying out a stabbing attack.

Violent clashes took place in 67 points of friction, in which 48 Palestinians were injured, according to the website. In addition, Israeli security forces detained 41 Palestinian Arabs, among them five minors, and five who are held in administrative detention. The website further claimed that Israel still holds the bodies of nine terrorists.

The so-called “Al-Quds Intifada” is supported by the Palestinian Authority in Judea and Samaria as well as the Hamas authorities in Gaza. In the past week, terrorist prisoners held in Israel have begun a hunger strike, which is exploited by the PA and Palestinian organizations who encourage the public to hold demonstrations at points of friction.

The terrorist prisoners, led by archterrorist Marwan Barghouti, launched the hunger strike to demand better medical services and access to telephones.

By last Thursday, however, the hunger strike showed signs of weakening, when roughly 100 of the 1,000 participating security prisoners and convicts broke the strike to eat.