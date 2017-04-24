PA blames Israel for domestic violence

PA claims Israel's “violation of human rights” and “siege” of Gaza are responsible for recent rise in domestic violence.

The Palestinian Authority (PA) bureau in charge of women's affairs is blaming Israel's “violation of human rights” and its alleged “siege” of Gaza for the recent rise in domestic violence.

In an official statement issued on Sunday, the bureau condemned all crimes of violence against women and the murder of women, and demanded that the relevant authorities take aggressive measures to stop them.

It also demanded that criminals not be allowed to escape the law, even if the crime is an honor killing.

According to Islam, the father is the head of the family and has the responsibility and obligation to ensure that all members of the family observe Islamic law. In certain circumstances and under certain conditions, he is permitted to use limited violence for the purposes of education. In a number of Muslim countries, an honor killing is taken into account when issuing a lenient sentence. In many cases, the father or brother carries out the honor killing.

Honor killings have been on the rise in the PA in recent years, leading the UN organization for women to decry the rising rates.