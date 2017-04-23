Israel to get pleasant streak, then hot summer weather

Heat wave breaks with chilly weather and chance of rainfall, expected to return towards middle of week.

Following the heat wave at the end of last week, Israelis can expect to enjoy pleasant temperatures until the middle of the week, when the hot weather is expected to return.

Sunday's weather is expected to be partly cloudy, with temperatures dropping by 12-17 degrees. Inland and in mountainous areas, strong winds will blow.

Sunday night will be colder than usual, and light rains may fall.

Sunday's expected temperatures are 13-22 degrees in Kiryat Shmonah, 9-16 degrees in Tzfat, 15-21 in Haifa, 17-21 in Tel Aviv, 10-17 degrees in Jerusalem, and 13-23 degrees in Be'er Sheva.

Monday is expected to be partly cloudy or clear, but colder than usual, especially in the mountains. Light rains may fall during the morning hours.

Tuesday will be pleasant, with a rise in temperatures inland and in mountainous regions. On Tuesday afternoon, strong northern winds are expected to blow.

Wednesday will be clear, with an additional rise in temperatures and a drop in humidity. It is expected to be warmer than seasonal average.