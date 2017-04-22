Likud rises, Yesh Atid slumps

New poll shows Likud with four seats more than Yesh Atid.

For the first time in six months, a poll showed the Likud party gaining strength and Yair Lapid's Yesh Atid party losing power.

The survey was done by Midgam for Channel 2's "Meet the Israeli Press" program, and showed Likud receiving 28 seats, while rival Yesh Atid received 24.

Former Defense Minister Moshe Ya'alon's new party would not pass the minimum 4-seat threshold to receive a place in the Knesset, according to the results.

According to the poll, the Joint Arab List would be the third largest party, with 13 seats, while the Zionist Union would receive 12 seats, and the Jewish Home party 10.

Finance Minister Moshe Kahlon's Kulanu party, as well as the haredi parties UTJ and Shas, would each receive seven seats. Yisrael Beytenu and the left-wing Meretz party would each receive six seats.

Respondents were also asked how satisfied they are with Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu. 61% said they were not satsified, 33% said they were satisfied, and 6% did not answer the question.

In an additional survey done for the "Meet the Israeli Press" program, the public was asked whether they support Kahlon's new benefits program. 85% of respondents were in favor of it, 5% were against it, and the rest refused to answer.

The program includes additional tax credits for parents, a negative income tax benefit and a significant credit to parents whose children are in afternoon daycare programs.

Questioned on whether Kahlon's new program will help their own financial status, 45% said they did not think it would affect them, 41% said they thought their financial situation would improve, and 14% refused to answer.

Most respondents (63%) said they believe the Likud's opposition to Kahlon's plan is politically motivated, and 15% said the Likud is concerned over how Kahlon's plan will affect the plan to raise disability stipends. Likud MKs have said that before carrying out Kahlon's plan, disability stipends must be raised.