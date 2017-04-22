In an exclusive interview, Fox News' Sean Hannity interviewed Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu in Israel.

The two spoke about the Iran deal and the Iranian nuclear threat, the Israeli-Arab conflict, Netanyahu's relationships with US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin, and more.

Referring to former US President Barack Obama, Hannity said, "How does the United States president give a hundred and fifty billion dollars to the number one state sponsor of terror?... You still say you had a decent relationship with him, though."

"On other matters yes, but not on this," Netanyahu clarified. "On the question of Iran, I want to make [something] clear. This is important."

"Our problem with the deal - my problem is not really that they will violate the deal - and they will, whenever they can. It's that if they don't violate the deal, they walk into - within twelve years - unimpeded enrichment of uranium, which is what you need to make bombs. And from there the distance to making bombs is nothing, nothing. So I disagree with that.

"Now look, look at what is happening. The deal has been signed. Iran's economy is improving. Maybe not at the rate that they'd like, but down the line, they're going to get hundreds of billions of dollars, not only because of the cash that's going to flow into them but also investments that will flow into them. They'll get more lethal weapons, including in deals that they signed immediately with Russia.

"And if you add to that their aggression in the region... They moved into Yemen in a big way - Yemen is a maritime route. They've moved into Syria, they're trying to establish a naval base on the Mediterranean.

"Can you imagine Iranian submarines in the Mediterranean?

"I told this to Putin... I said it's not in the interests of anyone to have an Iranian naval base in the Mediterranean.

"I have to say that we have a good relationship with Russia, we have a good relationship with President Putin, but here's one point where we disagree. That's an understatement."

Regarding how he thought Trump should handle the Iran deal, Netanyahu said, "My opinion on the deal with Iran, if I had to compress it into two words: Repeal or replace. That would be my position. I think Washington has to decide its own position."

"But clearly one thing that has to be changed is to not let Iran have the best of all worlds, which is the worst of all worlds for Israel and the Arab countries, the United States, and the world."

About US Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley's condemnation of how the UN handles the Israeli-Arab conflict, Netanyahu said, "First of all, it's great that she's doing it."

"And I know that this comes from not only from her own convictions, which are real, but I think from President Trump. It's a very strong position and it's a correct position.

"What's happening in the UN is a farce. Terrible injustices are happening to women, to gays, to Christians, to Yazidis, by these horrible regimes and the terror organizations that they support. And who does the UN bash? Israel - the one true democracy in the Middle East."

Watch the full interview here: