Hamas terrorists 'crawling through the tunnels'

Hamas threatens Israel, says it is prepared to liberate "Palestinian land".

Senior Hamas leader Mahmoud al-Zahar declared on Thursday that the terror group was continuing its preparations for "the liberation of the Al-Aqsa Mosque and all the Palestinian land."

Speaking at a memorial event in Gaza for a Hamas terrorist, al-Zahar said, "The tunnels of the fighting forces are blessed because there the blood of our heroic shaheeds was sacrificed.”

“The cuts in salaries (by the Palestinian Authority in Ramallah) will not block our path, either from the ground or from under it, towards Al-Aqsa," he continued.

Speaking at the same event, a spokesman for Hamas’s so-called “military wing”, the Al-Qassam Brigades, called on the “occupation” to quietly leave the land, because, as he put it, “the Al-Qassam Brigades are crawling through the tunnels”.

Hamas has been busily reconstructing its terror tunnel network breaching into Israeli territory which was targeted by Israel during the 2014 counterterror Operation Protective Edge.

A senior Israeli security official estimated several months ago that the terror group continues to dig 10 kilometers in tunnels leading into Israel per month.