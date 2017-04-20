Where will the new US Ambassador to Israel live?

As Trump administration mulls embassy move, new Ambassador to work from Jerusalem residence, entertain official guests in the capital.

As the Trump administration continues to weigh a possible move of the US embassy from Tel Aviv to the Israeli capital of Jerusalem, newly-sworn in Ambassador to Israel David Friedman is settling into his new job – and looking for a new house.

While the Ambassador already owns a private residence in Jerusalem’s Talbiya neighborhood, State Department officials ruled out his request to work out of the home, saying that it does not meet the logistical requirements necessary for the Ambassador’s office or residence, where foreign officials are received for official events.

Nevertheless it appears Ambassador Friedman will be working in the Israeli capital, not the US Embassy in Tel Aviv as is customary.

Since his appointment as Ambassador to Israel, Friedman has requested that he work in Jerusalem, where the US maintains several facilities operated by the US Consulate.

According to a report by Channel 10, aides to the ambassador and Jerusalem city officials are currently searching for a new residence in the city.

The report claims that officials involved in the search are strongly considering properties in the Katamon neighborhood.