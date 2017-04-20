Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner among 100 most influential people

Time Magazine says President Donald Trump's daughter and son-in-law are among the 100 most influential people in the world.

JTA - Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner were named to Time magazine’s 100 Most Influential People list for 2017

The Jewish daughter and son-in-law of President Donald Trump were chosen in the Pioneers section, while the president also made the list under the Leaders section. Members of his administration selected include Stephen Bannon and Reince Preibus. Russian President Vladimir Putin also was named.

Former U.S. Secretary of State Henry Kissinger wrote in the entry on Jared Kushner, “Transitioning the presidency between parties is one of the most complex undertakings in American politics. The change triggers an upheaval in the intangible mechanisms by which Washington runs: an incoming President is likely to be less familiar with formal structures, and the greater that gap, the heavier the responsibility of those advisers who are asked to fill it. This space has been traversed for nearly four months by Jared Kushner.”

Kissinger added that Kushner has a broad education that “should help him make a success of his daunting role flying close to the sun.”

The entry on Ivanka Trump was written by her friend of the last 12 years, Wendy Murdoch.

“Ivanka continues to earn my respect and admiration for how she has chosen to use her new visibility,” Murdoch wrote. “She has long advocated to empower women and girls and is now leading education initiatives and working to put an end to human trafficking. I am deeply impressed by her courage to leave behind life as she knew it and move her young family to Washington to pursue positive change.”