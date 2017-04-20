Holocaust denial leaflets strewn at Australian universities

Leaflets distributed at campuses in Melbourne called the Holocaust 'the greatest swindle of all time' and the 'Holohoax.'

Leaflets denying the Holocaust were distributed on two university campuses in Melbourne, Australia.

The leaflets distributed in recent days began appearing at the same time of the opening in the city of the movie “Denial,” which portrays the court battle between Jewish historian Deborah Lipstadt and Holocaust-denier David Irving.

The leaflets tell readers that that the “official version” of the Holocaust, which is also portrayed that way in Hollywood, is “demonstrably false.”

The National Chairperson of The Australasian Union of Jewish Students Isabella Polger said: “These leaflets are the result of a nationally organized campaign to spread poisonous anti-Semitic conspiracies at our nation’s top universities. They represent an atrocious assault on the dignity of Jewish students.”

The leaflets distributed at Monash University and the University of Melbourne contained slogans such as “the greatest swindle of all time” and the “Holohoax.”

The Australasian Union of Jewish Students has scheduled a meeting at Monash University whose internal security department is investigating the incident.

Melbourne universities were the targets of anti-Semitic leaflets in 2016.