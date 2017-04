Walter Bingham thinks that nothing has changed.

The most confrontational interview I ever did in Israel.

You are in for an extraordinary 45 minutes and to say it is electric would be an understatement.

Because it's the Christian Easter week, I thought you might like to hear one of the former most influential Bishops of the Middle East.

The program is as relevant today as it was when it was recorded eleven years ago.

Before you listen, take a tranquilizer.





Loading....





Click here to download the podcast