Ex-Prisoner of Zion: Terrorist strikers don't deserve anything

Former Prisoner of Zion Yosef Mendelevich lashed out at the Palestinian terrorists decision to hunger strike and at the way the government is treating them with kid gloves.

"I'm ashamed with my state for giving them the best conditions. I was on hunger strike for 56 days demanding only a Chumash, a Siddur and permission to keep Shabbat. I was put in a punishment cell for this, they didn't give me anything for 56 days, I was on the verge of death and nothing happened. Here these murderers demand something from us. We should say to the world: 'Aren't you ashamed that you support murderers? Would you like to have them in your own prisons?' Prime Minister Netanyahu should tell the world: 'They don't deserve anything and they have no hope, they won't achieve anything.'"