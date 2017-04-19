Explosives found hidden in cancer medicine

Forces find explosives among medical equipment of two Arab nurses allowed into Israel for cancer treatment.

Shin Bet security forces cleared for publication that explosive material used for the manufacture of bombs was confiscated this morning at the Erez Crossing near Gaza.

The material was hidden inside tubes of medicine.

The tubes were found during a security check at the Crossing among the medical equipment of two nurses, residents of the Gaza Strip, and were dealt with by an explosives expert of the southern regional branch of Israeli Police.

The entry of the two into Israel had been approved so that one of the nurses could receive treatment for cancer, from which she suffers.

Initial investigations by Shin Bet forces indicate that the explosive material had been sent by Hamas, and was intended for use in Hamas terror attacks in Israel in the near future.