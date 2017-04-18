Liberman: I hope the Arab MKs join the hunger strike

Defense Minister Liberman: 'I hope MKs from the Arab Joint List will join the terrorists, without breaking and eating chicken at night.'

Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman (Yisrael Beytenu) addressed this afternoon, Tuesday, the hunger strike being held by imprisoned terrorists.

“In everything pertaining to the hunger-striking terrorists in Israeli prisons, I suggest adopting the approach of Margaret Thatcher,” Liberman said.

A former Prime Minister of Britain, Thatcher had, during her tenure, taken a firm stance against hunger strikes and had not given in to the demands of hunger-striking prisoners, even after some of them had died.

In addition, Liberman said, “I hope to soon see MKs from the Arab Joint List and Sheikh Raed Salah joining the hunger strikers without breaking and without eating chicken at night.”

Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked (Jewish Home) also related to the terrorists’ hunger strike, telling Army Radio that “we have to stop this festival of hypocrisy. Barghouti is using Palestinian prisoners as an excuse for his own political struggles.”

“The State of Israel is a strong country, and we will deal with this, too,” she added. “Israel gives to security prisoners above and beyond what is minimally required by international law.”