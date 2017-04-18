Search widens for suspect who broadcast murder of elderly man

Police across 5 states hunting for man suspected of murdering elderly stranger. Murder was broadcast live on Facebook.

The manhunt for the suspected murderer of an elderly Ohio man expanded to five states on Monday, with authorities warning residents in Ohio, Pennsylvania, New York, Indiana, and Michigan that the alleged killer was still at large and likely armed.

On Sunday, the suspect, 37-year old Cleveland resident Steve Stephens made a live broadcast on Facebook as he hunted for a potential victim to kill following the recent breakup with his girlfriend.

Stephens, his mother told reporters, was “shooting people” because he was “made with his girlfriend”.

In the live broadcast of the murder and prior Facebook posts, Stephens referenced his ex-girlfriend as well as gambling debts in connection with his decision to murder a total stranger.

"I lost everything I ever had due to gambling at the Cleveland Jack Casino and Erie Casino," Stephens wrote.

Immediately after the murder, Stephens told viewers on Facebook Live that the breakup with his former girlfriend was to blame for his crime.

"You see, the thing is, man, I'm 37 and all my ******* life, man, I've always been a ******* monster, man.

"Always had to prove myself, always had to take the butts of people's jokes. Just killing man, and all because of this ***** called Joy Lane.

"She put me at my pushing point, man. You know, I was living over there with her, just woke up Friday, I just couldn't take it no more, man.”

The victim, chosen apparently at random, was a 74-year old grandfather, Robert Godwin.

Stephens claimed he had murdered others – more than a dozen – an assertion police have not verified.

Following the murder, Stephens showed no signs of remorse.

“I just left, and yeah, here I am, massacring,” Stephens laughed in the live broadcast.

Police have offered a $50,000 reward for tips leading to Stephens’ arrest. The FBI has joined local authorities in the manhunt.