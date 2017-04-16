'Don't advertise in Haaretz!'

The Samaria Settlers Committee is launching a new initiative and calling on businesses not to publish ads in the Haaretz newspaper on Tuesdays in May, following the newspaper's publishing of an article declaring the religious Zionist community to be 'worse than Hezbollah.'

In a letter to the businesses which advertise in Haaretz, Samaria Settlers' Committee chairman Shai Dickstein wrote: "In recent days, another red line has been crossed in the false and wild incitement by the Haaretz newspaper."

"Yossi Klein's hate speech sparks a division against an entire community in the State of Israel, a community which is a full and leading partner in all aspects of Israeli life: security, economics, law, medicine, settlement volunteerism, and many other areas. Rows of plots in military cemeteries [are filled with fallen national religious soldiers.]

Dickstein called on the newspaper's subscribers and advertisers to declare that "we will not be partners in the livelihood of hate-filled instigators, who sow discord and lies."

The Samaria Settlers Committee intends to call upon Israeli citizens not to purchase products from businesses which advertise in Haaretz and refuse to join the organization's initiative: 'Tuesday without Haaretz.'

"The blasphemous words of Yossi Klein crossed a red line, and [Haaretz] publisher Amos Schocken added insult to injury when he came out to support him," Dickstein said, adding that he hoped the economic pressure on Haaretz would cause the newspaper to cease its hatred and incitement against Israel's religious Jewish community.