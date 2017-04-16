6,500 security-related prisoners are sitting in Israeli jails

With "Palestinian Prisoners' Day" on April 17, the Association for Prisoners and Freed Prisoners, the Prisoners Club, and the Central Statistics Office provided statistics on the number of security-related prisoners sitting in Israeli jails.

According to the statistics, Israeli jails house 6,500 security-related prisoners, among them 57 women and 300 minors.

Since September 28, 2000, when the Second Intifada began, nearly 100,000 Palestinian Arabs were arrested, among them 1,500 minors and 70 Palestinian Authority officials and former officials. In addition, 27,000 administrative detention orders were issued.

All of these prisoners were involved in terror attacks, either directly murdering innocent civilians, attempting to murder innocent civilians, or aiding and abetting direct murderers.

44 of the prisoners have spent more than 20 years in jail, and 29 of those were arrested before the Oslo Accords were signed in 1993. Nearly 500 prisoners are under administrative arrest. Arab organizations claim 210 terrorists died during their stay in Israeli jails.

The Palestinian Authority pays a monthly salary to terrorists. This salary rises with each year the terrorists spend in jail. The terrorists also receive a large sum of money upon their release from prison.

Arab terrorists have revealed they enjoyed a life of ease in Israeli prisons, with officials admitting that various perks are given to the terrorists in an attempt to prevent rioting.

In 2014, then-Internal Security Minister Yitzhak Aharonovich admitted a freer hand to impose "harsh" conditions on jailed Hamas terrorists in a decision Tuesday, it was divulged Wednesday that those "harsh" conditions meant no more watching the World Cup on TV or shopping at the jail's canteen.

Terrorists also receive a free university degree during their terms in Israeli prisons. Their favorite course is "Genocide."