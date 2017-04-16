Extremists stone IDF forces

Extremists belonging to the Baladim group on Friday night threw rocks at IDF forces patrolling near the Binyamin region town of Kochav Hashachar.

Responding to a report from a Beit El resident, Israeli Police and Border Police forces arrived on the scene and arrested the boulder-throwing suspect, who was taken for interrogation.

Israel Police expect there will be further arrests.

"Israel Police works with determination and has zero tolerance for violence towards security forces. We will use every means available to arrest those who break the law and to bring them to justice," a police spokesman said.

Former Defense Minister Amir Peretz (Zionist Union) responded to the incident saying, "The 'wild weeds' (a term for law-breaking youth) growing in Judea and Samaria attacked IDF forces again. Halfhearted condemnation of this incident is inappropriate. We must fight these lawbreakers with the full force of the judicial system."

"Unfortunately, in places where there is tolerance for those who cut down trees (referring to those who build illegal settlements), and no response to their actions, IDF soldiers are also fair game."