President Trump did not attend White House Seder

President Donald Trump held private Passover Seder in Canada with members of his family.

President Donald Trump and the Jewish members of his family did not attend a Passover seder held at the White House.

The seder, held Monday on the first night of Passover in the Indian Treaty Room of the Eisenhower Executive Office Building, continued a custom begun by President Obama.

Neither the president nor his Jewish family members — son-in-law Jared Kushner and daughter Ivanka — were in attendance, the Times of Israel reported. David Shulkin, the secretary of veterans affairs and the sole Jewish member of the Trump cabinet, did attend.

Kushner and Ivanka Trump reportedly spent the first days of the holiday at a Passover event in British Columbia, Canada, Jewish Insider reported.

On Monday evening, Trump tweeted Passover greetings from both his personal and presidential accounts.

“Happy Passover to all those celebrating! Chag sameach!” read a tweet from the @POTUS Twitter account on Monday night.

Twelve minutes later, Trump issued another Passover tweet from his personal account.

“Happy Passover to everyone celebrating in the United States of America, Israel, and around the world. #ChagSameach,” the tweet read.