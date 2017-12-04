US and Russia work to lower tensions

Russian Foreign Minister tells US Secretary of State that Russia views US attacks on Syria as violation of international law.

The United States and Russia are attempting to lower tensions between the two world powers over recent developments in Syria.

Russian President Vladimir Putin invited US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, who is visiting Russia, to a private meeting Wednesday.

Tilsson had just concluded a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, who criticized the US bombing in Syria and said it was a "blatant violation of the law."

Lavrov added, "In our opinion, there should be no further US attacks on Syrian soil. We must form a strong coalition against terror."

The Secretary of State replied that he expects to understand how Russia views its relationship with the US and to find solutions which will be acceptable to both sides, despite their difficult differences on the Syrian issue.

Putin had said earlier Wednesday that the relationship between Russia and the US had declined due to the Syria issue.