Swastikas in Petah Tikvah

Residents on their way to synagogue encounter Nazi symbol during Pesach holiday.

Swastikas were spray-painted in two yards in two adjacent locations in Petah Tikva.

According to the municipal website, the Nazi symbol was spray-painted on Ein Ganim Street and in the nearby Mahane Yehuda Market. One of the offending symbols was found on a map of the city, while the other was found by a nearby Synagogue.

"We woke up this morning and on the way to the synagogue we encountered the graffiti with the symbol of the Nazi movement," said local residents. Following complaints by several residents, police officers arrived at both locations and opened an investigation into the incident.

The police are examining, inter alia, the possibility that the cases are connected to each other.

Uriel Busso, deputy mayor, said that the commander of the Sharon area in the police department assured him that the matter would be dealt with and that the police are taking the act very seriously.