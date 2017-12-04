White House spokesman: I made a mistake

White House Spokesperson Sean Spicer apologized on Wednesday for comments he made yesterday at a press briefing, during which he told journalists that “Hitler [...] didn't even sink to using chemical weapons" as Syrian President Bashar al-Assad had.

“I mistakenly used an inappropriate and insensitive reference to the Holocaust for which, frankly, there is no comparison. For that I apologize, it was a mistake to do that,” Spicer told CNN.

“I’m not looking to quantify this in any way. I should have stayed focused on the Assad regime and the dangers they’ve brought to their own people and the terrible atrocities they did, and to drag any other comparison into this was not appropriate.”

Yesterday, Spicer had attacked Russia for backing Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's brutal regime in Syria. "We didn't use chemical weapons in WWII. We had someone as despicable as Hitler who didn't even sink to using chemical weapons,"

When asked about Zyklon B, Spicer had clarified that he was not speaking about the Holocaust.

"He was not using the gas on his own people the same way that Assad is doing," Spicer explained.

“When it comes to Sarin gas, [Hitler] was not using the gas on his own people the same way that Assad is doing,” he said. “I understand your point. Thank you. I appreciate that. He brought them into the Holocaust centres, I understand that. I was saying in the way that Assad used them where he went into town, dropped them into the middle of town. I appreciate the clarification. That was not the intent.”