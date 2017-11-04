'Ivanka influenced Trump decision to attack Syria'

President Trump's son Eric claims his father was partially influenced by his sister Ivanka in his decision to attack in Syria.

President Trump's son Eric claimed in a Daily Telegraph interview that the person who is largely responsible for his father's decision to attack Syria was his sister Ivanka.

"Ivanka is a mother of three kids and she has influence," Eric Trump said, speaking at Trump Turnberry golf resort in Ayrshire, Scotland. "I'm sure she said, 'Listen, this is horrible stuff.' My father will act in times like that."

Eric added that although he himself is not a member of the administration, he could see clearly that President Trump was "deeply affected" by the pictures of children being "sprayed down by hoses to keep their skin from burning. It was horrible. These guys are savages and I'm glad he responded the way he responded. "

Eric added that "he [President Trump] was anti doing anything with Syria two years ago.Then a leader gasses their own people, women and children, at some point America is the global leader and the world's superpower has to come forward and act and they did with a lot of support of our allies and I think that's a great thing."

Trump described his father as "a great thinker, practical not impulsive," and added: "I'm proud he took that action, and believe me he thinks things through."