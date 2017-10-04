Anti-Semitic voicemail left for librarian at Washington U.

The caller questioned why the facts of the Holocaust are not 'open for debate' and accused Jews of 'extorting Palestine for a century.'

An anti-Semitic voicemail message was left for a librarian at Washington University in St. Louis.

The message came after the librarian helped organize an exhibit on the Holocaust at a local museum.

The Huffington Post first reported the anti-Semitic incident on Friday, though it occurred on March 15. The librarian, who declined to be named, notified The Huffington Post of the incident through its “Documenting Hate” project in conjunction with the ProPublica nonprofit news organization dedicated to investigative journalism.

A university spokeswoman told The Huffington Post that the university alerted local and federal authorities, as well as Jewish organizations of the incident.

According to a transcript of the call published by The Huffington Post, the caller questioned why the facts of the Holocaust are not “open for debate” and asked “why in many nations in Europe it’s outlawed to even discuss it? If it were the truth then it wouldn’t need laws to support it. ”

The caller also said: ” It’s all a f***ing lie and it’s being exposed and I think maybe you guys maybe better run for the exits because people are finding out you’ve been extorting money and extorting Palestine for a century. So it’s all over. We need to get these Holocaust studies stopped because they’re f***king lies, just like Jews ran the slave trade. You said whites ran it but you’re not white, and Jews aren’t white, and you ran the slave trade.”