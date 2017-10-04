Rocket explodes in Eshkol Region

Terrorists launched a rocket on Monday morning from the Sinai area towards the Eshkol Regional Council communities, the IDF reported.

The rocket landed in a greenhouse in community in the Eshkol Regional Council's south.

No one was hurt, but the greenhouse was damaged.

When the rocket was launched, "color red" air raid sirens were sounded in several communities in the region.

Residents report hearing explosions.

Authorities are still searching the area.

Israel decided on Monday morning to close the Taba Crossing into Sinai,not allowing Israeli citizens to exit Israel to Sinai until after conclusion of the Pesach (Passover) holiday, due to information claiiming that there would be ISIS-sponsored terrorist attacks during that period. It had previously issued a travel warning only, but has now urged Israelis to return if they are in the Sinai Desert at present.