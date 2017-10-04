Special: Syrian refugees treated at Israeli hospital

Watch: ILTV visits the Ziv Hospital in Tzfat where military and civilian medical authorities join forces to help wounded Syrian refugees.

ILTV,

Syrian refugee camp, near Tel Fares in the Golan Heights
Ancho Gosh/Flash 90




