Israeli dies during robbery in Barcelona

An Israeli man died Sunday afternoon after thieves stopped his car and attempted to steal his luggage.

The man was reportedly in Spain for a family vacation.

While the exact circumstances of the man's death have yet to be determined, initial reports indicate the man died during a confrontation with thieves who had stopped his car and attempted to steal luggage from it. The Israeli man exited the vehicle and confronted the thieves, but later died.

It is unclear whether the man died from a heart attack brought about by the confrontation, from blows struck by the thieves and the subsequent fall, or a combination of the two.